Another round of snow expected in Southeast Michigan. Here's when and how much

If you feel like Southeast Michigan didn't get enough snow over the weekend, we're about to get more.

Dry conditions will continue on Monday, but snow showers will begin to move into Southeast Michigan around 7 p.m. Monday. Snow will continue overnight and move out at about 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While you're sleeping, we could receive anywhere from a trace of snowfall to some of our northern counties, while our central counties will receive around an inch, with an isolated 2 inches possible. Our southern counties have the best chance of receiving 2 inches of snowfall.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Thankfully, the snow will stop before the morning commute, but between the timing of the system and the cold temperatures, roadways could still be slick. So, give yourself some extra time and drive safely.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air, online, and streaming on CBS Detroit and Pluto TV.