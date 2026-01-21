Some Southeast Michigan cities issue snow emergency parking restrictions

If your vehicle is parked on city streets, you may be asked or instructed to move it Wednesday and / or Thursday.

The reason is that some of Metro Detroit's communities have invoked snow emergency rules in response to the snow that has fallen on top of already icy or snow-covered roads.

A snow emergency in Michigan's cities and villages is a local rule invoking street parking restrictions on designated roads and at designated times so that snowplows can clear the area. In some communities, tickets and fines are issued for violations.

The following communities are among those that have issued snow emergency notices for this week:

Allen Park

The City of Allen Park has declared a snow emergency effective noon Wednesday until noon Thursday.

Residents are asked to remove all vehicles from the roadways so city trucks can plow the streets.

Belleville

The City of Belleville has declared a snow emergency in effect from Wednesday morning into Thursday.

All vehicles should be removed from the city's streets to allow the Department of Public Works to run the snowplows.

Dearborn

The City of Dearborn has declared a snow emergency in effect starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

All vehicles must be moved off the city streets to allow the snowplows to handle snow removal. Any vehicles that remain on the streets after noon Wednesday may be ticketed or towed.

Alternate parking locations and snow removal information is on the city's website.

Garden City

Garden City issued a notice that "conditions are favorable" for its snow emergency procedures to be invoked, although that step hasn't happened as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.