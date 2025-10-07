Southeast Michigan residents asked to be on the lookout for signs of spongy moths

Arrest made in Southfield shooting; Detroit Tigers call for "orange out"; other top stories

Southeast Michigan residents are asked to be on the lookout for spongy moth egg masses on tree trunks, fences and outdoor surfaces.

The Macomb County office of Michigan State University Extension gave that request on Tuesday, saying that detection and elimination of the egg masses in the fall can help protect trees, parks and neighborhoods from an outbreak of caterpillars and moths the following year. The spongy moth egg masses can survive through a Michigan winter and the eggs hatch in the spring. The caterpillars then feed on tree leaves.

Spongy moth egg mass, as seen on a tree. Michigan State University Extension Service

An infestation can leave the affected trees vulnerable to drought and other diseases, the extension service said.

The egg masses will appear as fuzzy, yellow-brown clumps about an inch or two long. Once a sighting is reported to MSU Extension, trained surveyors will inspect the site to determine whether suppression treatments will be needed at that location.

Officials ask that anyone who spots signs of the moths in Macomb County call the local spongy moth hotline at 586-469-6432.