Southeast Michigan residents may hear sonic boom as 180th Fighter Wing performs check flight

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents in Southeast Michigan have the chance to hear a sonic boom Monday afternoon.

The 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct a functional check flight between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A sonic boom is a sound caused by shock waves created when an object moves faster than the speed of sound.

The flight will occur in the Bowling Green and Toledo, Ohio, area. However, "residents across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan may hear a sonic boom once supersonic speeds are reached," according to a social media post from the 180th Fighter Wing.

Residents may also hear the boom even though the flights usually happen above an altitude of 30,000.

Functional check flights are conducted after heavy maintenance on the aircraft. Putting the aircraft through maneuvers ensures everything works properly before returning to the operating rotation.

"The 180FW appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio as we continue to train in support of our missions," the 180th Fighter Wing said in the post.

Flights could be delayed or canceled due to weather conditions.