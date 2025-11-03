Detroit mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch makes last push ahead of Election Day

Detroiters will head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the city's first new mayor in more than a decade.

One of the candidates on the ticket hoping to capture the Motor City's vote is the Rev. Solomon Kinloch, who will face off against City Council President Mary Sheffield.

"I'm excited. I feel the energy and the momentum in the air. I smell change," Kinloch told CBS News Detroit.

Rather than stay in one place, the mayoral candidate is crisscrossing around town, hoping to reach every voter he can.

"We've got to start dealing with issues that are relevant and matter to them," said Kinloch.

Kinloch kicked off his Monday canvassing in some of Detroit's most vulnerable neighborhoods, including a grocery store on the city's east side.

"Their benefits are running out. We've got so many people who don't have access to resources. It's affecting our community, and we have to deal with that," he said.

The church leader says he plans to hit as many pockets of the city as he can, hoping to encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote.

"It's something magical about casting that vote and making a decision that's going to affect not just your life, your children's life, but also the community as well," said Kinloch.

Michiganders can still register to vote by going to their clerk's office on Tuesday and can cast their vote any time after polls open at 7 a.m. until they close at 8 p.m.