What's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan for the November 2025 election?

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with mayoral elections being contested in cities like Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Hamtramck, Pontiac and Sterling Heights.

City council and commission elections, as well as municipal and school district proposals, will appear on ballots across the area.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.

Lapeer County November 2025 election

• Lapeer Mayor

• Lapeer City Commissioner

Livingston County November 2025 election

• Brighton City Council

• Brighton Headlee override street millage

• Howell mayor

• Howell City Council

• Howell Board of Review

Macomb County November 2025 election

• Eastpointe City Council

• Eastpointe City charter amendment

• Fraser City Council

• Fraser Library Board

• Mount Clemens City Commissioner

• Mount Clemens Mayor

• New Baltimore Clerk

• New Baltimore Mayor

• New Baltimore Treasurer

• New Baltimore City Council

• New Baltimore Library Board

• Richmond Community Schools bond proposal

• Richmond City Council

• Romeo County Schools improvement bond proposition

• Roseville City Council

• Roseville Mayor

• Roseville Clerk

• Roseville Treasurer

• Roseville library millage renewal proposal

• St. Clair Shores City Council

• St. Clair Shores police and fire departments' proposal

• Sterling Heights mayor

• Sterling Heights City Council

• Warren police and fire safety protection millage renewal proposal

• Warren city charter amendment proposal

Monroe County November 2025 election

• London Township road millage

• City of Milan City Council

• City of Milan Mayor

• City of Milan Library Board

• City of Milan library renewal millage proposal

• City of Monroe City Council

• City of Monroe Clerk

• City of Monroe Mayor

• Monroe County Community College maintenance and improvement millage renewal

• Monroe County Second District Commissioner

• Petersburg City Council

• Petersburg Board of Review

• Petersburg Mayor

Oakland County November 2025 election

• Auburn Hills Library Board

• Auburn Hills City Council

• Berkley Mayor

• Berkley City Council

• Birmingham City Commissioner

• Birmingham Library Board

• City of Bloomfield Hills Commissioner

• Bloomfield Hills Schools building and sinking fund millage replacement proposal

• Brandon School District bond proposal

• Clarkston City Council

• Clawson Mayor

• Clawson City Council

• Farmington City Council

• Farmington Hills Mayor

• Farmington Hills City Council

• Farmington Hills public safety millage

• Ferndale Mayor

• Ferndale City Council

• Hazel Park Mayor

• Hazel Park City Council

• Huntington Woods City Commissioner

• Keego Harbor City Council

• Lake Angelus City Council

• Lake Angelus charter amendment proposal

• Lake Orion Community Schools improvement bond proposition

• Lamphere Schools improvement bond proposition

• Lathrup Village City Council

• Lathrup Village charter amendment proposal

• Lathrup Village Headlee override millage proposal

• Madison Heights Mayor

• Madison Heights City Council

• Milford senior services replacement millage

• Novi Mayor

• Novi City Council

• Novi Community Schools bond proposal

• Oak Park Mayor

• Oak Park City Council

• Orchard Lake Village Council

• Orchard Lake Village vacating a city street proposal

• Orchard Lake Village sale of vacated city street proposal

• Oxford Community Schools operating millage replacement proposal

• Oxford Community Schools building and site sinking fund proposal

• Pleasant Ridge Mayor

• Pleasant Ridge City Commissioner

• Pontiac Mayor

• Pontiac City Council

• Pontiac Library Board

• School District of Pontiac building and site sinking fund millage renewal proposal

• Rochester City Council

• Rochester charter amendment proposal

• Rochester Hills City Council

• Rochester Hills Library Board

• Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority millage renewal

• Royal Oak Mayor

• Royal Oak City Commissioner

• South Lyon Mayor

• South Lyon City Council

• South Lyon Community Schools bond proposal

• Southfield Mayor

• Southfield Clerk

• Southfield City Council

• Southfield Treasurer

• Troy City Council

• Troy bond proposal

• Walled Lake Mayor

• Walled Lake City Council

• West Bloomfield School District sinking fund millage proposal

• Wixom Mayor

• Wixom Library Board

• Wixon charter amendment proposal

Sanilac County November 2025 election

• Marlette Community Schools operating millage renewal proposal

St. Clair County November 2025 election

• Ira Township millage renewal and increase for police protection

• Richmond Community Schools bond proposal

Washtenaw County November 2025 election

• Chelsea City Council

• Chelsea Mayor

• Chelsea Area Fire Authority millage proposal

• Lima Township citizen-initiated marijuana ordinance amendment

• City of Manchester Mayor

• City of Manchester City Council

• City of Saline City Council

• City of Saline charter amendment ballot initiatives

• City of Saline charter amendment referendum

• City of Saline street millage renewal proposal

• Washtenaw Intermediate School District Area Career and Technical Education proposal

Wayne County November 2025 election

• Clarenceville School District building and site bond proposal

• Clarenceville School District operating millage proposition

• Dearborn Mayor

• Dearborn Clerk

• Dearborn City Council

• Dearborn proposed charter amendment

• Dearborn Heights Mayor

• Dearborn Heights Clerk

• Dearborn Heights City Council

• Dearborn Heights Treasurer

• Detroit Mayor

• Detroit Clerk

• Detroit City Council

• Detroit Police Commissioner

• Ecorse Public Schools operating millage renewal proposal

• Ecorse Public Schools additional operating millage proposal

• Flat Rock Mayor

• Flat Rock City Council

• Gibraltar Mayor

• Gibraltar Treasurer

• Gibraltar Clerk

• Gibraltar City Council

• Grosse Pointe Mayor

• Grosse Pointe City Council

• Grosse Pointe Park Mayor

• Grosse Pointe Park City Council

• Grosse Pointe Park Judge of Municipal Court

• Grosse Pointe Farms Judge of Municipal Court

• Grosse Pointe Shores City Council

• Grosse Pointe Woods Mayor

• Grosse Pointe Woods City Council

• Grosse Pointe Woods city charter amendment

• Grosse Pointe Public School System bond proposal

• Hamtramck Mayor

• Hamtramck City Council

• Harper Woods Mayor

• Harper Woods City Council

• Livonia City Council

• Northville Mayor

• Northville City Council

• Plymouth City Commission

• Riverview City Council

• Riverview Community School District operating millage proposal

• Rockwood Mayor

• Rockwood Clerk

• Rockwood City Council

• Rockwood Treasurer

• Romulus Mayor

• Romulus Clerk

• Romulus Treasurer

• Romulus City Council

• Southgate Mayor

• Southgate Clerk

• Southgate Treasurer

• Southgate City Council

• Taylor Mayor

• Taylor Clerk

• Taylor Treasurer

• Taylor City Council

• Trenton City Council

• Van Buren Public Schools bond proposal

• Westland Mayor

• Westland City Council

• Wayne-Westland Community Schools improvement bond proposition

Sample ballot for the November 2025 election

You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host more than one precinct).

When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?

Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Nov. 4, 2025.

The deadline to register by mail or online has now passed, but you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office within 14 days of an election and on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residency documentation.

You can check your voter registration status online.

How late are Michigan polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.