Soccer referee accused of pushing teen over bench during game in Grand Traverse County

A soccer referee is accused of pushing a 16-year-old boy over a bench during a game in Garfield Township, the Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Officials said troopers responded to the alleged assault at the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer Field on Keystone Road during the evening of Oct. 14. Investigators said the referee, identified as a 61-year-old man, was running on the sidelines when he tripped over the boy, who was standing in front of the bench.

Michigan State Police said the man then allegedly raised his flag, grabbed the boy by the shirt and pushed him over the bench.

Court records show the man is charged with one count of assault and battery. Michigan State Police said he was arrested on Oct. 28, though he has since posted bond.

A pretrial for the man is scheduled for Dec. 4, according to court records.

Garfield Township, located in Grand Traverse County, is around 254 miles northwest of Detroit.