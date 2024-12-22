Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected Monday afternoon

(CBS DETROIT) — Snow returns to the area for another crack at a white Christmas.

Snow arrives Monday mainly after noon and will continue through the evening hours.

The most likely areas for the higher numbers will be north of Interstate 696 but especially north of M-59.

While snowfall will be heavier there, the numbers remain lower in terms of storm size with a few inches possible to the north.

Lower snow amounts in our southern counties are due to sleet and freezing rain mixing in at the beginning.

While that means less to watch melt away, both sleet and freezing rain can lead to particularly icy conditions on untreated roadways.

Snow moves in for everyone by the evening as temperatures drop so the evening commute may end up slick, especially along and north of the Interstate 96/696 corridor.

Amounts may need adjustment as temperatures move around a bit tonight and Monday morning.

For now, expect slick conditions in the afternoon and early evening on Monday before warmer air builds in through the holidays.