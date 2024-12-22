Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected Monday afternoon

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast 12-22-24
NEXT Weather Forecast 12-22-24 03:37

(CBS DETROIT) — Snow returns to the area for another crack at a white Christmas.

Snow arrives Monday mainly after noon and will continue through the evening hours.

what-we-are-watchingright.png

The most likely areas for the higher numbers will be north of Interstate 696 but especially north of M-59.

While snowfall will be heavier there, the numbers remain lower in terms of storm size with a few inches possible to the north.

forecast-snowfall-graf-4k-long.png

Lower snow amounts in our southern counties are due to sleet and freezing rain mixing in at the beginning.

While that means less to watch melt away, both sleet and freezing rain can lead to particularly icy conditions on untreated roadways.

Snow moves in for everyone by the evening as temperatures drop so the evening commute may end up slick, especially along and north of the Interstate 96/696 corridor.

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k.png

Amounts may need adjustment as temperatures move around a bit tonight and Monday morning.

For now, expect slick conditions in the afternoon and early evening on Monday before warmer air builds in through the holidays.

Ahmad Bajjey
ahmad-bajjey-wwj-cbs-detroit.jpg

Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.