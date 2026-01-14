Here's a sneak peak of cutting-edge vehicles at 2026 Detroit Auto Show

Car enthusiasts, start your engines. On Saturday, Jan. 17, the 2026 Detroit Auto Show is revving up in the Motor City.

This year's setup is top-notch, starting with Ford's Bronco RTR revealed on Tuesday night.

CBS Detroit

"This vehicle, as its name says, is truly ready to rock," said Ford marketing manager Jason Hyde.

The neon green designs and eclectic decals are specific to this vehicle and to intrigue consumers interested in an off-road lifestyle.

"This one is really unique in that we are offering up some high-speed, off-road performance, the capability to go out and handle the toughest of elements," Hyde said.

At General Motors, the company has a limited-edition Chevy Silverado, which is part of the automaker's stars and steals collection to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. A portion of sales will go to a charity that benefits first responders.

CBS Detroit

"Customers will be able to see special design details. For instance, there's the flag on the hood and the interior as well. We haven't announced how many for this, but for instance, the Corvette ZR1X, there's only going to be 250 of those that we sell," said Chevrolet director of communications Chad Lyons.

Steering our way to Stellantis, where the future of electric takes center stage with Jeep Recon.

CBS Detroit

"It is the only trail-rated, fully electric vehicle. You can take the doors off with no tools, you can take out the rear quarter glass and the swing gate glass," said Jeep Wagoneer S and Recon brand manager Kandice Keen.

Interested in more luxury brands? Ferrari has you covered.

CBS Detroit

There are also futuristic concept cars on display showcasing bold designs and cutting-edge innovation.

An auto show gives a glimpse into what makes Detroit the automotive capital of the world.

CBS Detroit

Also announced on Wednesday are the winners of the 2026 North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicle of the year awards.

Dodge Charger took home the win for car, Ford Maverick Lobo was named the winner for truck, and Hyundai Palisade was awarded the win for utility vehicle of the year.