No injuries reported after small plane crashes into tree in Monroe County

A small plane crashed into a tree Tuesday evening in Monroe County, Michigan, with no injuries resulting to the pilot.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident, said the crash involved a 2008 Cessna COLC41-550FG aircraft. The pilot was a 68-year-old man from Sylvania, Ohio; he was the only one in the plane.

The pilot was attempting to land the aircraft at Toledo Suburban Airport on Section Road in Whiteford Township. But the aircraft experienced mechanical issues and he drove off the runway into a field, crashing into a large tree.

The Whiteford Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by Deputy Paul Senio of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 734-240-7553.