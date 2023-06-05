Small Business Straightway brings small business owners to Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - The flags were waving in downtown Detroit as thousands of race fans flooded the streets for the return of the Chevrolet Grand Prix presented by Lear.

On Sunday, the Grand Prix weekend crossed the finish line, and the attraction drove up sales for small business owners.

The Small Business Straightaway at Cadillac Square brought 29 businesses from each district under one tent to attract new customers, bringing more exposure to their brands.

Organizers say they wanted to allow local shops to connect with a large audience.

"We knew there was an increase of foot traffic due to the Grand Prix coming back to the streets of Detroit," said senior manager of Parks and Public Spaces Laura Dean. "We wanted them to benefit from this increased foot traffic, get their businesses out there so visitors from all over the state or the country coming to see this race could see our local business owners."