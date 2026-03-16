Peters, Slotkin ask why NWS didn't issue tornado watch ahead of March 6 storm in Southwest Michigan

More than a week after multiple tornadoes hit Southwest Michigan, killing four people, U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin are asking the National Weather Service why a tornado watch was not issued ahead of the March 6 storm.

In a letter sent on March 13, Peters and Slotkin asked NWS to explain full-time staffing at the offices in Marquette, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Detroit and Northern Indiana, and if there was a lack of staffing or resources that could have impacted an alert being issued. The lawmakers also asked NWS to explain which offices issue tornado warnings and watches in the state's southwest region.

"We mourn for those who lost their lives to this storm, and we stand fully prepared to work with the impacted families and communities to begin the process of rebuilding and recovering," the lawmakers wrote. "At the same time, we seek to better understand how this tragic event unfolded and what changes are required to better protect public safety and avoid such tragic loss of life during future extreme weather events."

Peters and Slotkin requested a response from NWS within 30 days.

In an emailed statement to CBS News Detroit, NWS spokesperson Marissa Anderson says they received the letter and are working to respond to the senators.

"As we previously stated publicly, all National Weather Service offices were adequately staffed to meet the demands of the severe weather in lower Michigan on March 6. Although a Watch was not initially issued, local forecasters continuously monitored the evolving weather situation and did issue specific Tornado Warnings to alert communities of the immediate threats," Anderson said.

The tornadoes touched down in Branch, Cass, Calhoun and St. Joseph counties, killing four people, including a 12-year-old boy, and injuring several others. The storm also caused significant damage to homes and businesses, prompting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency.

The senators' letter comes days after Whitmer sought an investigation into tornado alerts. In a statement to The Detroit News, Whitmer's office hinted at whether federal budget cutbacks at NWS were to blame.

"The fact that the (National Weather) Service did not issue a tornado watch is troubling, especially with the loss of life in Michigan," Whitmer spokeswoman Stacey LaRouche said in the statement. "While tornadoes can be hard to predict, the federal government should investigate whether the failure to issue a watch was related to federal cuts."

CBS News Detroit chief meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey said that no tornado watch was issued "because the extremely isolated nature of the storms did not warrant one."

"The supercell formed in a 'perfect storm' type of environment. Tornado warnings were issued for that supercell in each instance, but on a marginal risk day, as what we experienced, a watch is not normally issued unless storms are expected to be more widespread," Bajjey said. "A watch is issued hours in advance as a heads up for a large area that widespread, severe storms are likely to occur, which was not the case on Friday."

Note: The video above originally aired on March 9, 2026.