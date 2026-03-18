Slotkin proposes legislation to limit Defense Department's use of AI

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin has introduced legislation aiming to set limits on how and when the U.S. Department of Defense can use artificial intelligence within military operations.

"Congress is behind in putting left and right limits on the use of AI, and the first place to start should be at the Pentagon," said Slotkin, a Democrat.

"My bill ensures a human is involved when deadly autonomous weapons are fired, AI cannot be used to spy on the American people, and that a human is on the switch to launch nuclear weapons. AI is going to shape the future of America's national security, and we must win the AI race against China. But to do that, we need action that puts limits on AI in the Department of Defense. This is just common sense."

The bill, known as the AI Guardrails Act, was introduced on Wednesday.

Slotkin, who serves on the Armed Services Committee, said the bill is intended to set limits in three areas: banning the defense department from firing autonomous weapons to kill without human authorization, banning the use of AI to "spy on Americans," and banning the use of AI to launch nuclear weapons.

The concerns outlined in the bill's summary include the insistence that the decision to launch nuclear weapons remain with the president.

"Some military command decisions are too risky and too consequential for machines to decide," the bill summary said.

Slotkin previously questioned Trump administration nominees on the potential use of AI during a recent Senate Armed Services hearing.