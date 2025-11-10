Six Wayne County cities partnering with Rx Kids for newborn family grants

Six Wayne County communities have been added to the Rx Kids Michigan program – a project that gives cash to mothers who are pregnant or have newborns.

Wayne County Commission approved about $7.5 million to support the expansion, according to Monday's announcement. Infants born on or after Nov. 1, along with expectant mothers, are eligible for grants of $1,500 during pregnancy and then an additional $500 a month for the baby's first six months.

"This is a great opportunity for Wayne County," Wayne County executive Warren C. Evans said about the program. "To be able to give kids, coming a jump start on the world is tremendously important."

Supporters say the intent is to provide families with money at a time when expenses are typically high and income is typically low. The money is given with no strings attached, . Typical expenses reported back include baby supplies such as car seats and diapers; other families say they used the money to pay rent or utility bills.

Families who are now are eligible for the Rx Kids grants are those who live in Dearborn, Highland Park, Inkster, Hamtramck, Melvindale and River Rouge.

The project launched in 2024 in Flint and has expanded to several communities across the state, including most recently in Ypsilanti. The Michigan State University Pediatric Public Health Initiative runs the program, in collaboration with Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan. Over 3,100 children have been registered into the program so far from participating communities.

Dr. Mona Hanna, founder and director of Rx Kids, and Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II were among those attending Monday's presentation in Wayne County.