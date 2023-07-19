Six Michigan state representatives face recall petitions

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Six members of Michigan's House of Representatives face potential removal after several recall petitions were filed.

Five House Democrats and one Republican face those recalls.

Democrats Jennifer Conlin (Ann Arbor), Betsy Coffia (Traverse City), Sharon Macdonell (Troy), Reggie Miller (Van Buren Township) and Jaime Churches (Wyandotte), and Republican Cam Cavitt (Cheboygan) face being recalled.

According to the petitions, votes that the representatives made on gun regulations like the red flag law and hate crime bills are the cause.

One petition cites Rep. Cavitt's vote for Joe Tate (D-Detroit) for House Speaker as the reason for the petition.

"People who have religious observances that have been attacked or choose to love someone and they are attacked for that in a way that makes them feel unsafe. They are now, under these bills, going to be classified on what they are which is a hate crime," said Churches.

Right now, the house is split by a narrow majority. Currently, there are 56 Democrats and 54 Republicans. The loss of even one Democrat could be pivotal.

"Why were these individuals chosen when other individuals did the same thing," Churches asked. "So, if it was wrong for five of us, who did this? Why not for everyone who did it as well?"

Michigan Democratic Party chair, Lavora Barnes, released a statement on the petitions:

"This unfounded effort to recall our representatives has no teeth. These representatives are fighting for their communities and representing the needs of their constituents. This is another attempt by extremists to distract from their radical agenda as they continue to vote against legislation that grows the middle class. Make no mistake, we will fight these recalls at every turn."

Now the petitions lie with the Board of State Canvassers.

The board is expected to meet by August 1 to look into the petitions and whether or not they can move forward. If proven valid, petitioners would then have to begin gathering signatures from the public.