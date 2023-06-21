Hate crimes bill passes the Michigan House; Republicans voice concerns over speech

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan House passed new legislation on hate crimes Tuesday that would expand Michigan's 1988 ethnic intimidation law, allowing prosecutors more power when it comes to vandalism at places of worship and includes gay, transgender and senior individuals.

Democrats tell CBS News Detroit, after multiple attempts, they're pleased to see momentum, but Republicans say they're concerned over the potential impact on speech.

"We know that at this time in history, extremism is on the rise. But also, our hate speech has translated into hate actions that put our most vulnerable populations at risk," said State Rep. Emily Dievendorf.

The bill passed the Michigan House in a 59 to 50 vote on the heels of disturbing threats against an East Lansing synagogue. In his remarks on the House floor Tuesday, bill sponsor Noah Arbit reiterated why he feels this legislation is particularly important.

"I'm sick of checking for hiding spots at the gay bar should a gunman opened fire. I'm sick of my Chaldean constituents being murdered in their place of business. I'm sick of reading headlines about Mosques and Churches being desecrated … Michigan can be so much better, and it's about time that we were," said Arbit.

But Republican State Rep. Steve Carra tells CBS News Detroit he's concerned the expansion goes too far.

"Threats and violence and things of that nature and protecting against crime is certainly something that we absolutely should be doing in Michigan. But we shouldn't be building that around an individual's feelings of being frightened," Carra said.

Carra said there isn't a compromise he would have been happy with to support this bill. His advice to his colleagues in the Senate...

"Scrap this bill. This is not a bill that we need for the state of Michigan," Carra said.

Despite the pushback, Dievendorf says she's optimistic about the bill's chances in the Senate.

"We fully expect success in the Senate and all the way to the governor's desk," she said.