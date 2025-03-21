Woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Monroe County, deputies report

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

A medical emergency is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle traffic crash that happened Thursday morning in Monroe County, Michigan, local authorities reported.

Passersby rescued Valerie P. Nolan, 62, of Monroe, from the car after the crash, but she was pronounced dead later at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in its report.

Nolan was driving a 2011 Honda Ridgeline Road southeast on Stewart Road, near Arbor Creek Drive in Frenchtown Township, about 9:20 a.m. She then "suffered from a medical emergency causing her vehicle to travel left of center," the report said. The car left the roadway to the north, traveled onto private property and struck a tree.

"After the crash occurred, several Good Samaritans stopped to assist Ms. Nolan out of her vehicle," deputies said.

Agencies and teams assisting on scene were Frenchtown Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and Michigan State Police along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Chaplain and Victim Services Unit.

The crash remains under investigation by Lieutenant Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriff Alec Preadmore of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the crash call them at 734-240-7541; or send a tip via CrimeStoppers 1-800-speakup or www.1800speakup.org.