More than 70 agencies participating in training drill simulating nuclear power plant accident

Field teams in protective gear, low-flying aircraft and other signs of emergency agency activity might be noticed in various locations in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Ontario through March 21.

The activity began Friday and is an exercise called Cobalt Magnet 2025, according to the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security, which is involved in the drill. More than 3,000 individuals from 70 U.S. and Canadian agencies are participating in the project, described as a "historic full-scale radiological exercise."

The activity is a simulation involving a nuclear power plant accident; and about a year and a half of planning went into the details. The activities will take place at sites that include the state Emergency Operations Center but also locations in Southeast Michigan.

Cobalt Magnet 2025 is led by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration, in partnership with Michigan State Police.

"Michigan is home to two active nuclear power plants, with a third slated to return online within the next year," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police and state director of emergency management and homeland security explained. "Given our location near Canada and other Great Lakes states, Michigan is uniquely positioned to play a critical role in this vital exercise, where the lessons learned will improve safety and response actions impacting the nation and beyond."

During the drill, first responders will practice scanning for radiological materials, providing emergency relief to affected residents, protecting public health and safety, and restoring essential services.