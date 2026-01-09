Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar to introduce Abolish ICE Act after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar announced on Friday that he will introduce the Abolish ICE Act, which would dismantle the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This comes after an ICE officer shot and killed a woman, 37-year-old Renee Good, on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. The shooting is being investigated by the FBI. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension accuses the FBI of blocking it from accessing evidence in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has defended the ICE officer's actions, with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance claiming that Good attempted to hit the officer with her car. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Good's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism."

"The tragic death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, a 37-year-old mother fatally shot by an ICE agent, shows that ICE cannot be reformed and must be abolished. The Abolish ICE Act is a step toward justice, accountability, and a more humane approach to immigration policy," Thanedar said in a news release. "When an agency's structure consistently produces harm instead of justice, there is no way to reform it. We must fundamentally change the way we approach immigration."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday for comment and has not heard back. The agency was established in 2003 after the 9/11 attacks.

The shooting sparked protests across the U.S., including in Detroit, where organizers of one group are pushing for Detroit to become a sanctuary city. Communities that are considered sanctuary cities would implement policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Thanedar, whose district includes Detroit, has been critical of federal agencies and the Trump administration over the last year. In April 2025, he filed seven articles for impeachment against Mr. Trump, but backed down a month later, and accused Noem of "lying to the American people" during a House hearing on Dec. 11, 2025.

Thanedar also filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in December 2025, in response to U.S strikes on alleged drug smuggling vessels in the Eastern Pacific or Caribbean and sensitive military information that was shared in a private Signal group chat.

CBS News Detroit reached out to four of Thander's counterparts Friday night — Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, Tom Barrett and Lisa McClain — and is waiting to hear back.