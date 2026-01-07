Protesters gather in Detroit after woman fatally shot by ICE officer in Minneapolis

Protesters in Detroit say they are feeling the effects of the ICE operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday, after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

"We wanted to make it very clear across several cities that this is not something we stand for anywhere," said Kassandra Rodriguez with Detroit Community Action Committee.

The streets of downtown Detroit were filled with people who protested the deadly incident. Many of them covered their faces, held signs, calling for ICE to get out of the city.

Some protesters told CBS News Detroit that their counterparts in Minneapolis have been giving them updates on the situation there.

"We already have people on the ground telling us what was going on, and we got that text in the group chat, and several cities said lets get moving," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also encouraged people to come to the upcoming Detroit City Council meeting. She says she wants to push city leadership to make Detroit a sanctuary city, which would limit federal immigration enforcement to protect undocumented immigrants.

"And that is something that we presented to city council last year and haven't got a response on it, and want that to get adopted for our city charter so that we can have some real protections for the immigrants that live here," said Rodriguez.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the city of Detroit for comment on the city becoming a sanctuary city, and has not heard back yet.