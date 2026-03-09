Shri Thanedar introduces impeachment articles against Pam Bondi

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar followed up on his stated intention to introduce articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, his office said.

The charges in the document are as follows:

Obstruction of justice.

Dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice.

Weaponization and politicization of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The congressman's complaints against Bondi involve her steps in the ordered release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, a matter that a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted Wednesday to subpoena Bondi over. Congress approved bipartisan legislation last fall calling for the Justice Department to disclose all material from its investigation. Millions of documents have been made public as a result of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but they were not all released at the same time.

"By illegally withholding millions of Epstein Files after we passed a law requiring her to release all of them ahead of the designated deadline, Pam Bondi has disgraced herself and our country's entire Justice Department," Thanedar said in his announcement.

"Protecting predators who abused children to appease Donald Trump is the most reprehensible thing that any Attorney General has ever done, which is why I'm introducing articles of impeachment against her. Her conduct is a spit in the face to survivors everywhere, and we cannot allow it to continue."

There is no indication that Thanedar's effort against Bondi has the congressional support necessary to move ahead.

Thanedar represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, which includes Detroit, the Downriver communities, and the Grosse Pointes. He won that seat in the 2024 election cycle.

Thanedar also filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegeseth in December 2025. Thanedar also filed seven articles for impeachment against President Trump in April 2025, but backed down a month later.

The above video originally aired on July 17, 2025.