Shootout inside Detroit-area home injures two people, police say

A confrontation in Hazel Park, Michigan, earlier this week led to two men being shot, according to police.

The shooting happened on March 24 at a home in the area of E. Harry Avenue and Highland Street. Police say 51-year-old Charles Thomas is charged with assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, discharging a firearm in a building causing injury, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hazel Park police say a 22-year-old man from Detroit came to the home where his mother and Thomas lived to pick up his belongings. Thomas and the woman were arguing when the woman's son intervened and confronted Thomas.

Police say Thomas allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the 22-year-old. The man tried to push the gun away and was shot in the shoulder. The man was then shot again in the face, according to police.

Police say the woman's son moved to another room and pulled out his gun, firing back at Thomas, who suffered injuries to his finger, wrist and chest.

Both men drove away from the home and to a hospital.

Thomas was arraigned on Thursday and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

He is due back in court on April 8.