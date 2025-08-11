Four people, including suspect, shot at apartment complex on Detroit's east side, police say

Four people were shot, including the suspect in self-defense, at an apartment complex Monday night on Detroit's east side, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at Sheridan Place in the 7500 block of E. Jefferson Avenue. Police said a group was outside having a barbecue, and there was an argument about the volume of the music.

Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said shots were fired, injuring three people in their early 60s and late 70s. One of the victims was able to tackle the man and bring him to the ground, causing him to drop his gun.

Williams said a good Samaritan, a woman in her 60s, grabbed the gun and shot the gunman in self-defense. He said the woman was taken into custody for questioning. The gunman was also detained.

All four people are in stable condition, police said.

"This is a shooting that is so ridiculous in nature that you can't even explain it," Williams told reporters. "We're having incidents again when people can't resolve common issues. You don't have to resort to a gun because somebody is playing loud music. It's just irrational ... When you're in your 70s, this should not be what's going on."

An investigation is ongoing.