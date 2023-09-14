Shelby Township officers attacked by father, teens sons during investigation

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old man and his teen sons have been arrested after attacking Shelby Township police officers as they were investigating a report of individuals in a vehicle shooting a gun at people.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, officers responded to a call about four individuals in a Cadillac Escalade "shooting a gun at innocent people."

A witness retrieved the vehicle's license plate, and officers discovered it was registered to a residence in the 51000 block of Clear Spring.

Officers arrived at the home and saw the suspect vehicle in the driveway.

"After interviewing people at the residence, officers decided to impound the vehicle as it was believed to have been used in the commission of a felony," said Shelby Township police.

As the vehicle was being put on the tow truck, Sam Kassab, the 55-year-old resident of the home, told his sons, ages 15 and 16, to use another vehicle to block the tow truck from leaving.

Kassab then pushed officers and as an officer and a sergeant were trying to place him under arrest, he continued fighting them, and officers eventually got Kassab to the ground.

As they tried to handcuff him, his 15-year-old son violently attacked the sergeant and officer.

Shelby Township police say additional officers arrived, and the father and his two sons were taken into custody. In addition, police say the tow truck driver was "instrumental" in helping stop the assault.

During the attack, the officer lost consciousness for a moment and was treated for a concussion and face lacerations. The sergeant was treated for a concussion, face lacerations, broken orbital bones and several broken bones in his face. Authorities say he will meet with a facial surgeon in the weeks coming up due to the significance of the injuries.

Both cannot return to work due to injuries sustained in the attack.

Kassab was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 11, on assaulting/resisting police officer charges. Bond was initially set at $600,000 cash/surety, but on Sept. 13, an emergency bond hearing was held, and Kassab's bond was lowered to $100,000, and he was released.

The teen sons were also arraigned on similar charges and given $500 cash/surety bonds.

In addition, police say a 55-year-old Troy man was arrested in connection to this incident and charged with disorderly contact.

Charges are still pending against other people who are connected to this incident.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our citizens from these random acts of violence by doing their part to hold these offenders accountable," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide. "We now have two officers off the road due to injuries and three offenders still on the streets."