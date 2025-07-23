Shelby Township man found dead in the water behind his boat at MacRay Harbor, sheriff says

Detroit police investigating triple shooting; Trump reports trade deal with Japan; other top stories

A Shelby Township man was found dead behind his boat in a Harrison Township harbor Monday afternoon, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township around 2:06 p.m. Monday for a welfare check of a man on a boat.

When they arrived at the harbor, deputies found the 77-year-old man unresponsive in the water behind his boat.

Macomb County deputies and members of the Harrison Township Fire Department attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, according to officials, and an investigation is ongoing.

"The thoughts and prayers of the MCSO go out to the family and friends of this individual," the sheriff's office said in a statement.