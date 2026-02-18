Shelby Township man accused of woman's murder, trying to move her body to stand trial

A Shelby Township man charged with second-degree homicide and tampering with evidence will stand trial.

On July 19, 2025, police responded to a 911 call at a Shelby Township apartment. When officers arrived, a man, later identified as Terrance Lamar Bowie II, 29, let them into the apartment.

Authorities found the body of 27-year-old Brittany Harris-Beauchamp, of Madison Heights. Investigators at the time said it appeared that her body had been moved within a room of the apartment.

Police said that they believe that this was not a random act of violence but, rather, that the victim and Bowie knew each other.

Bowie was bound over for trial on Tuesday.

"The court's decision to bind over the defendant affirms that there is sufficient evidence to move this case forward to trial. The loss of a human life is irreversible, and the victim and her loved ones deserve justice. My office will proceed with this prosecution with resolve and integrity, holding the defendant accountable in court and ensuring that the facts are presented clearly and forcefully," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Bowie will be arraigned at the Macomb County Circuit Court on March 2. He remains at Macomb County Jail on a $2 million bond.