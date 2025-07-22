Watch CBS News
Man, 29, charged with woman's homicide in Shelby Township also accused of trying to move her body

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Eric Henderson,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree homicide and tampering with evidence after a woman was found dead last weekend.

The Shelby Township Police Department responded to a residence after a 911 hang-up on Saturday, June 19. There, they found a man who let officers into the apartment.

Police say they located the body of 27-year-old Brittany Harris-Beauchamp, of Madison Heights. Investigators say that it appeared that the body had been moved.

The man at the apartment, identified in charging documents as Terrance Lamar Bowie II, was taken into custody and was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police believe that this wasn't a random act of violence but, rather, that the victim and Bowie knew each other.

"Every human life has intrinsic value, and the taking of a life is among the gravest offenses in our legal system," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. "We will do everything within our authority to ensure that justice is served."

Bail has been set at $2 million. A probable cause conference is set for Tuesday, Aug. 5.

