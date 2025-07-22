Man, 29, charged with woman's homicide in Shelby Township also accused of trying to move her body

Stranger danger incident reported in Bloomfield Village; and other top stories

Stranger danger incident reported in Bloomfield Village; and other top stories

Stranger danger incident reported in Bloomfield Village; and other top stories

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree homicide and tampering with evidence after a woman was found dead last weekend.

The Shelby Township Police Department responded to a residence after a 911 hang-up on Saturday, June 19. There, they found a man who let officers into the apartment.

Police say they located the body of 27-year-old Brittany Harris-Beauchamp, of Madison Heights. Investigators say that it appeared that the body had been moved.

The man at the apartment, identified in charging documents as Terrance Lamar Bowie II, was taken into custody and was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police believe that this wasn't a random act of violence but, rather, that the victim and Bowie knew each other.

"Every human life has intrinsic value, and the taking of a life is among the gravest offenses in our legal system," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. "We will do everything within our authority to ensure that justice is served."

Bail has been set at $2 million. A probable cause conference is set for Tuesday, Aug. 5.