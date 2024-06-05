National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Livonia, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Livonia, Michigan, on Wednesday, damaging a gas station and a park.

Farmington Hills police and fire say they responded to a collapsed canopy at the Citgo gas station at 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads, which fell on two vehicles and a motorcycle. Police Chief Jeff King says a minor fire from fuel in a damaged pump was also reported.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say a worker was able to cut off the fuel to other pumps and nearby businesses are open.

CBS News Detroit

Livonia Parks and Recreation says the Rotary Park is temporarily closed after the storm knocked down several trees and a portion of the roof of the park's main shelter.

The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms in Wayne Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties through 5:15 p.m. with wind gusts up to 50 mph. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect through 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for St. Clair, Macomb until 6/05 5:30PM. Take Shelter Now if in the highlighted area. pic.twitter.com/IecAwkfJWQ — Ahmad Bajjey (@AhmadBajjeyWx) June 5, 2024