Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The week of March 19-25 in Michigan is Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Each day this week, your CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team will go over specific topics to help you and your family plan in advance in case disaster strikes. Severe weather season is right around the corner, and we need to prepare now.

Meteorologist Kylee Miller gives us an overview Monday off Michigan's severe weather awareness week and the difference between a watch and a warning.

On Tuesday, March 21, your NEXT Weather team will talk about the dangers of flooding and discuss how powerful fast-moving flood waters can be.

For Wednesday, March 23, there is a voluntary statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. Throughout the day, we will talk about tornado safety and where to seek shelter for a severe thunderstorm/tornado warning.

On Thursday, March 24, the NEXT Weather team will walk you through the different severe thunderstorm categories, letting you know which ones will most likely happen with us locally for this severe weather season.

Finishing off the work week, Friday's topic will be about the importance of having an emergency weather supply kit and what supplies to have in this kit.