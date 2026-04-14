Tornado watch issued in multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Southeast Michigan into the "enhanced risk" (level 3/5) for severe weather on Tuesday.

List of watches in Michigan

Tornado watch issued through 4 a.m. for the following counties: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kent, St. Joseph, Genesee, Washtenaw, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Elkhart, Ottawa, Livingston, Monroe, Jackson, Saginaw, Muskegon, Berrien, St. Clair, La Porte, Calhoun, Bay, Eaton, Lenawee, Lapeer, Allegan, Midland, Van Buren, Montcalm, Clinton, Shiawassee, Barry, Ionia, St. Joseph, Isabella, Tuscola, Cass, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Newaygo, Mecosta, Branch, Sanilac, Lagrange, Huron, Mason, Steuben, Oceana, Clare, Osceola, Lake counties.

Flood watch issued

Because of excessive rainfall in the forecast, the National Weather Service in Detroit issued a flood watch for all of Southeast Michigan, with the flood watch in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through late Thursday night.

"Wet pavement can turn roads into a slip and slide in seconds," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Make sure your vehicle is ready for changing weather, and when the rain starts falling, adjust immediately. Slow down, give yourself space, and stay alert because conditions can turn bad fast."

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that the weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

Explanation of a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning when issued by the National Weather Service. CBS News Detroit

Tornado season

Michigan saw one of its most-active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state throughout the year.

The first tornadoes of 2026 in Michigan happened on March 6, 2026.

Taking shelter during a tornado

The best place to take shelter during a tornado, according to the NWS is a room on the lowest level of your house that is away from windows. The recommended sites include a basement or storm cellar, hallway or interior room.

Where to seek shelter at home should a tornado threaten the area. CBS News Detroit

Stay informed with CBS News Detroit

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