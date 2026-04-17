Severe storms to hit parts of the Midwest, with a big cool down to follow in Michigan

A heightened risk of severe weather is expected across the Midwest on Friday, including Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Oklahoma City, as a strong system tracks through the region, bringing the potential for widespread thunderstorms.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

With an enhanced risk (3 of 5), many of these storms will become severe, producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The greatest threat will likely focus along and ahead of an advancing cold front, where warm, unstable air and strong winds aloft combine to create favorable conditions for organized severe storms.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The severe weather threat may continue overnight across Southwest Michigan, as the system moves through the region, bringing the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.

While the highest risk appears to be focused farther west, a few storms could still reach Southeast Michigan late overnight and early Saturday morning, though they may be somewhat weaker by the time they arrive. Even so, any storm that holds together could still produce gusty winds and heavy rain, so it's worth staying alert.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Behind this system, a noticeable cooldown will settle in across Michigan through the weekend, with temperatures dropping well below recent highs.

Daytime highs may struggle to get out of the 40s and 50s in many areas, and overnight lows could dip into the 30s, raising the possibility of patchy frost in some locations — an abrupt reminder that early spring in Michigan can still feel a lot like late winter.