Severe storms possible Friday evening across Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather is possible Friday evening between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. across Southeast Michigan as a cold front dives through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe storms. This category means that scattered severe storms are possible in the dedicated time.

Damaging straight-line winds are the primary concern, followed by a chance for hail and flooding. Flooding issues would be in low-lying areas or underneath overpasses, as we have seen several times this summer.

An isolated tornado risk also exists, but mainly north of I-96 and closer to the water.

