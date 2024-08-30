Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storms possible Friday evening across Southeast Michigan

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather is possible Friday evening between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. across Southeast Michigan as a cold front dives through the area.

spc-outlook-d1.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe storms. This category means that scattered severe storms are possible in the dedicated time.

severe-threat-scale.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Damaging straight-line winds are the primary concern, followed by a chance for hail and flooding. Flooding issues would be in low-lying areas or underneath overpasses, as we have seen several times this summer.

An isolated tornado risk also exists, but mainly north of I-96 and closer to the water.

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team for updates and coverage as our evening progresses.

Ahmad Bajjey
ahmad-bajjey-wwj-cbs-detroit.jpg

Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.