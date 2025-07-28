Severe storms hit Southeast Michigan, causing flooding and power outages

Heavy rainfall made its way to Southeast Michigan on Monday, causing flooding in some areas.

Warnings and watches on July 28

Flash flood warning issued for Macomb County (including Sterling Heights, Mount Clemens and Fraser) until 7:15 p.m.

Flash flood warning issued for Wayne County (including Romulus) until 6:30 p.m.

Flooding reported in communities, near DTW airport

The Wayne County Airport Authority is urging residents to watch for flooding near the Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus. Officials say there is flooding "at several locations across the Detroit Metro Airport campus, including the Dingell Drive tunnel," and it is impacting flights.

"We encourage you to check with your airline before heading to DTW," the authority said.

The Romulus Fire Department says it has received reports of people trapped in their vehicles in the underpasses and urge drivers find alternative routes.

As of 4:50 p.m. on Monday, more than 9,000 customers are without power. Meanwhile, more than 6,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi advised residents and business owners to move their vehicles from low-lying areas and relocate expensive items to higher levels.

"Residents are advised to remain aware of changing weather conditions, and take appropriate actions to ensure their safety should conditions deteriorate. Residents are also advised to, if possible (as a precaution), move valuable/irreplaceable items from the lower levels of their structures to a higher, safer level and stay tuned to local media outlets for future weather-related information," Dearborn Heights city officials said.

In Redford Township, Beech Daly Road is closed between Capital Street and Schoolcraft Road until further notice.