Several Southeast Michigan schools cancel, delay classes on Tuesday amid winter weather

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Southeast Michigan is seeing a round of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 20, the third time in a week due to winter weather.

CBS Detroit's NEXT Weather team issued an Alert Day on Tuesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. as windchills are expected to be below zero. Anyone heading out should limit their time outdoors and dress in layers.

The cold temperatures on Tuesday come after snow squalls on Monday that led to whiteouts and reduced visibility.

While many schools across the region are closed, Monroe County Community College is delaying classes by two hours and reopening at 10 a.m., according to its website. Oakland University announced it will be closed on Tuesday starting at 5 a.m. and expects to reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Schools canceled classes twice last week due to heavy snowfall.

List of school closures on Jan. 20

