Frigid cold today with more snow for tomorrow morning's commute Looking at a chance for a snow showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy today, with temps near 16. Wind chill values as low as -9 to -13. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Another round of accumulating snow will impact the area late tonight through Wednesday early afternoon, impacting the AM commute. Possible 1-3" with pockets of 4" possible. Arctic air returns Friday and remains across the area through the weekend. Potential for minimum wind chill to fall below -15F Saturday and Sunday mornings.