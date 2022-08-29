3 dead, 1 injured after "random" shootings in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Three people are dead and another injured following a string of what police are calling random shootings in Detroit early Saturday morning.

The first victim was discovered in the area of Wyoming and Margareta streets around 4:45 a.m. Police say the body of the 40 year-old woman was found by a pedestrian. She had been shot multiple times. While officers were investigating that shooting, a witness approached them and informed them of another body. That victim, only described as a 28 year-old man, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 7 Mile Road and Wyoming.

A short time later, officers heard gunshots and located another victim, a woman in her 40s, shot multiple times on the 17,900 block of Livernois Street. Police say the victim was waiting on the bus when the suspect allegedly opened fire. The final victim was found just minutes later on the 19,200 block of Pennington Drive. Police say that victim, only described as an 80 year-old man, was shot while walking his dog. The dog was also struck. He was the only victim to survive his attack. In all, 3 victims were killed and one was injured.

The suspect was arrested Sunday evening after police received several tips from the community.

"This did not need to happen," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "Once again, Detroiters are reeling after lives were senselessly taken at random from our community. We mourn their loss and pray for those fighting for their lives at this hour. There are more questions than answers, but Detroiters can sleep peacefully tonight knowing this suspect is off the streets. This did not need to happen."

Police say the shootings appear to be random and no identities have been released.

