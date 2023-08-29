September is Michigan Craft Spirits Month. Here's 4 cocktail recipes to celebrate local distilleries

Get ready for Michigan Craft Spirits Month with Busch's Market

(CBS DETROIT) - Get ready to celebrate local distilleries during Michigan Craft Spirits Month with these four cocktail recipes provided by Busch's Market.

September is Michigan Craft Spirits Month and Rebecca Wauldron, the beverage director for Busch's Market, joined CBS News Detroit to discuss the industry and share recipes that people can make at home.

Throughout the month, Busch's Market will have endcaps in each store featuring Michigan craft spirits.

First, Wauldron showed viewers how to make the "Maple Peach Smash," which features bourbon from Iron Fish Distillery that was finished in maple syrup barrels.

After that, Wauldron made the "Scandinavian 75," which uses Norden Aquavit, a traditional botanical spirit distilled and bottled in Michigan.

Here are the recipes for those drinks and two more that can be made at home to celebrate Michigan Craft Spirits Month:

Maple Peach Smash

2 oz Iron Fish Maple Barrel Bourbon

1/2 oz maple syrup

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

2-3 thick slices of ripe peach

Garnish: Orange Twist & Mint Leaves

Combine the bourbon/rye/rum, maple syrup, lemon juice, and fresh peach slices mixing glass. Use a muddler or wooden spoon to smash the peach slices. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain the liquid over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with the orange twist & mint sprigs.

Scandinavian 75

1 oz Norden Aquavit or Norden Strawberry Rhubarb Aquavit

1/2 oz honey syrup

¾ oz lemon Juice

2 dashes orange bitters



3 oz sparkling wine



Garnish: lemon twist

Combine the Aquavit, honey syrup, lemon juice, and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a champagne flute and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Honey Syrup: Combine 1/2 cup honey and 1/3 cup water in a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Stir until the honey has dissolved and transfer to an airtight container. Syrup will keep in refrigeration for a month.

Indigo Negroni

1.5 oz Long Road Sovereign Gin

¾ oz Luxardo Bitter Bianco

¾ oz Dry Vermouth

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a Grapefruit Twist.

Elderflower Garden Party

2 oz Valentine Elderflower Vodka

½ oz Simple Syrup

½ oz fresh lime juice

1 medium sized cucumber, cut into chunks

Garnish: Cucumber slice

Place the cucumber chunks in a blender or food processor and puree. Place the cucumber puree in a fine mesh strainer or a strainer lined with cheesecloth. Press out as much juice from the cucumber a possible and discard the pulp.

Place 1.5 ounces of the cucumber juice along with the vodka, simple syrup, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled and strain into a martini glass or coupe. Garnish with a cucumber slice.