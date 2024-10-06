Sen. Bernie Sanders joins Teamsters on strike outside Marathon's Detroit refinery

(CBS DETROIT) — As Teamster workers continue to strike, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont joined the disgruntled workers at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery Sunday Evening.

Workers with Teamsters Local 283 are on strike for the first time in 30 years. They're doing so because they say oil executives are maximizing profits at the expense of safety and morale. To keep its doors open, workers say Marathon has brought in non-union workers who are not qualified to operate the refinery and is paying them more than two times what unionized employees earn.

"You've got non-certified people doing your job because they want you to accept a 2.25% wage increase," one worker said.

What the teamsters are now demanding are higher wages, better working conditions and a raise that keeps up with the cost of living. After taking part in the picket line, Sanders told the crowd of dozens of workers

"Corporation made 9 billion in profits, what they can't give you a decent contract," Sanders said. "Give me a break! And in terms of safety, you guys know the job. You're certified you're here to protect the community."

Sanders' appearance was significant for Teamster Steve Hicks.

"For Bernie Sanders to show up it's one of the highlights of my life after 29 years of being in the Teamsters," Hicks said. "I'm very excited about it. The members are very excited about it. It was a great thing for the people that he did today."

Another Teamster, Jeff Tricoff, said Sanders' appearance is great for exposure.

"We need all the exposure we could get," Tricoff said. "Marathon cares more about their image than they do their workers so all the political exposure we're getting with Bernie coming out, that's huge. Having that national exposure would be big for us."

The teamsters don't plan on leaving the picket line until their demands are met.

Last month, Marathon officials released a statement responding to the strike, saying in part:

"We are disappointed that the union has decided to engage in a strike. Marathon Petroleum and the union have engaged in collective bargaining since December 4, 2023, meeting regularly for the last nine months to achieve a new labor agreement to replace the prior agreement that expired on January 31, 2024. The company has negotiated in good faith, but the union thus far has been unwilling to agree to acceptable terms for an agreement and, instead, has decided to engage in a strike in support of its bargaining positions."