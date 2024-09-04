Marathon's Detroit refinery union workers go on strike

(CBS DETROIT) — Union workers at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery are on strike after unsuccessful negotiations over pay and other concerns.

After months of negotiations, 273 workers are on strike. Officials with Teamsters Local 283 say Marathon has been unwilling to bargain fairly. They began striking at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Local 283 represents workers in a variety of classifications, including board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians and mechanics.

The strike was initiated after 95% of union members authorized a strike after their contracts expired in January.

Marathon officials released a statement responding to the strike. The company said they are prepared for the strike and doesn't expect it to impact operations.

"We are disappointed that the union has decided to engage in a strike. Marathon Petroleum and the union have engaged in collective bargaining since December 4, 2023, meeting regularly for the last nine months to achieve a new labor agreement to replace the prior agreement that expired on January 31, 2024. The company has negotiated in good faith, but the union thus far has been unwilling to agree to acceptable terms for an agreement and, instead, has decided to engage in a strike in support of its bargaining positions.

"We are fully prepared and have implemented plans to continue safely operating the facility with trained and qualified Marathon employees, and a safe and orderly handover to these experienced team members has been completed. The safety of our employees, contractors and the community remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining our vigilant focus on compliance, reliability and care for the environment as we continue producing transportation fuels for the region; we do not anticipate supply disruptions."