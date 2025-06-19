Authorities respond to semi-truck rollover crash on I-696 in Macomb County
One person suffered minor injuries after a semi-truck rollover crash Thursday on Interstate 696, according to the Warren Fire Department.
Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams did not provide details on how the crash occurred, but he said that there is scrap metal on the freeway at Hoover Road.
McAdams said another vehicle was involved, and the semi briefly caught on fire.
Authorities did not say which driver was hurt in the crash.
This story is developing.