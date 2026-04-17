Security guard accused of stabbing man in Eastpointe cannabis dispensary parking lot

A security guard at a cannabis dispensary in Macomb County is accused of stabbing a man outside the business earlier this month.

Macomb County prosecutors say Leonard Webster of Detroit was working as a security guard at Moses Roses in Eastpointe on April 6 when he got into an argument with the victim in the parking lot. The then victim approached Webster's guard truck and Webster allegedly stabbed him, according to prosecutors.

As the victim returned to his vehicle, prosecutors allege Webster, 42, stabbed the victim a second time through a window.

The victim is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Prosecutors further accuse Webster of lying to police and claiming that the victim opened his truck door and stabbed him.

Webster was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

Webster was given a $500,000 bond. If he's able to post bond, Webster must wear a GPS tether and cannot possess firearms or have contact with the victim.

"Individuals must stop resorting to violence in response to any disagreement. Such conduct will not be tolerated and carries grave legal consequences. The allegations in this matter are of the utmost seriousness, and my office will pursue this prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to secure justice for the victim," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Webster is back in court on April 28 for a probable cause conference.