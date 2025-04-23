Second measles case confirmed in Ingham County, Michigan, health officials say

The Ingham County Health Department confirmed on Wednesday a second measles case in the county.

Officials say the case was reported in a 1-year-old boy who was exposed to the county's first case, which involved another child. In that case, the 1-year-old girl recently traveled out of state.

In the latest case, county health officials say the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified them on April 22 after the child was tested. Officials say the potential exposure site was between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on April 15 at Lansing Urgent Care—Frandor (505 N. Clippert St.).

Health officials say the child was vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. They say the risk of a broader community exposure is low because of the isolation caused by the first measles case.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a characteristic rash.

"We understand that news of another case may cause concern in our community," said Ingham County Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka in a statement. "However, this child's vaccination status helped lessen the severity of illness, and early isolation significantly reduced the risk of transmission. This case highlights the importance of timely vaccinations and swift public health response."

According to MDHHS, the state reported eight cases this year. Earlier this month, Montcalm County confirmed a measles outbreak, the state's first since 2019. Other cases were confirmed in Kent, Macomb and Oakland counties. However, health officials are investigating a new potential case among an Eaton County resident, who visited places in Lansing and Orion Township.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 800 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. this year, of which 38% involve people between the ages of 5 and 19. Two deaths were confirmed to be related to measles, and officials are investigating a third death. The number of cases in the U.S. has already surpassed 285 cases in 2024.

Health officials urge residents to get vaccinated. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to review their children's immunization records to ensure they are up to date. The MMR vaccine is given in doses, the first between the ages of 12 and 15 months and the second between the ages of 4 and 6 years.

