Mid-Michigan health authorities investigating possible new measles case

Local health officials are investigating a new potential case of measles among a mid-Michigan resident, with possible exposure to others at two restaurants.

The case involves an Eaton County resident who was at the King Ocean Crab restaurant in Lansing on April 12 and the Bad Brads BBQ in Orion Township on April 13, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department said in its press release issued Monday.

The health department decided to alert the public about the potential exposure while test results are pending. Infected people can spread measles before the classic symptoms of high fever and rash begin.

"We are acting out of an abundance of caution to notify the public as quickly as possible," Dr. Julie Kehdi, Medical Director at BEDHD, said in the statement. "Measles spreads easily and can have serious health consequences, especially for children and people with weakened immune systems. We encourage anyone who may have been exposed to take action right away and check their vaccination status."

A vaccine for measles was introduced in the 1960s.

"Individuals with two appropriately spaced doses of the measles vaccine (MMR) are considered protected. Adults born before 1957 or who have evidence of prior measles illness are also considered immune," the announcement said.

There have been seven confirmed cases of measles in Michigan in recent weeks, including three in Montcalm County that are considered to be a related outbreak.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact and, according to MDHHS, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.