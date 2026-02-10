Search continues for 25-year-old Michigan man one week after he disappeared

Searches continued in Allen Park, Michigan, for 25-year-old Wyandotte man, Tyler Bojanowski, who authorities say disappeared last week.

"It's hitting me hard today. It's hitting me the worst just hearing that out loud, my son has been missing for one week," said Bojanowski's mother, Nicole Dillon.

Dillion is leaning on her friends and family, many of them coming out to Allen Park, where the 25-year-old was last seen. Security footage shows the missing man crashing his car and abandoning it near the Best Western Hotel on Enterprise Drive.

Dillon says her son told her he was going to a friend's house.

"Tyler was not wearing a coat, so the elements were not in his favor, assuming he was close by, taking shelter, trying to stay warm," said family friend Chrissy Vail.

Vail, who is one of Dillon's closest friends, says she was one of the many people whom Dillon called when she couldn't get ahold of Bojanowski last week.

"She was frightened, she's a mom, things weren't adding up," said Vail. "Tyler always checks in; he is very close with her, so panic started to set in."

The family says they have had no luck seeing Bojanowski on any security footage near where he was last seen. While his parents say his passport was found 15 miles from where he left his car, it didn't lead them any closer to him.

It's unclear if he was disoriented at the time he disappeared.

Dillon told CBS News Detroit that Bojanowski recently recovered from a brain injury from a car crash he was involved in last year. But no matter what happened, they just want him home safe.

"It makes me so happy that so many people have my son in the front of their mind and they care just as much as me getting him home safe," said Dillon.