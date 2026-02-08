Allen Park police share details on missing person who doesn't have phone or wallet

The Allen Park Police Department in Michigan has shared information about a missing person who was last seen early Thursday.

Tyler Bojanowski, according to a Facebook post by the city agency, doesn't have his wallet or phone on him.

Bojanowski was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Police have not yet disclosed his last known location.

According to the social media post, his truck was found on Enterprise Drive near the Best Western Greenfield Inn in Allen Park.

Tyler Bojanowski. Allen Park Police Department

The social media post said Bojanowski is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Wyandotte Police Department.