Southeast Michigan to see effects of Beryl this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Tropical storm Beryl, which made landfall in Texas this morning, could have impacts on our weather mid-week.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Beryl is expected to move north and weaken after soaking much of Texas, though parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois are expected to see excessive rainfall.

By Tuesday night, Beryl is expected to weaken into a low-pressure system, moving into Indiana and Ohio and ushering in humid air. Southeast Michigan is on track to feel the remnants of Beryl throughout Wednesday if conditions remain favorable for this track.

A weak frontal boundary moves into our area Monday night, bringing a chance of isolated showers and storms Monday night through Tuesday. We could see heavier rain start to move in Tuesday night.

Depending on Beryl's track and timing, we could see up to 2 inches or more of rain by the time the system moves out on Thursday morning.

Check back as we track Beryl's strength and progress and get more information on rainfall amounts.