3 arrested after scuffle with Livingston County deputies at Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant

(CBS DETROIT) —Three people were arrested after a scuffle with Livingston County Sheriff's deputies during Shaquille O'Neal's visit to his restaurant.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says deputies were assisting with O'Neal's visit to his Big Chicken restaurant in Hartland Township Friday afternoon.

Before O'Neal had arrived, a 21-year-old man was confrontational towards a deputy. The deputy de-escalated the situation and continued with security, authorities say.

Later, a bystander told deputies the man, from Howell, was making abusive comments and believed he had a weapon in his backpack.

The sheriff's office said a deputy tried to make contact with the man, who then "took a swing" at the deputy.

The deputy then drew his taser. A 48-year-old woman, who was with the man, tried to disarm the deputy. The woman and her 21-year-old daughter, according to the sheriff's office, obstructed the deputy from taking the man into custody.

Two other deputies attempted to move the two women out of the way. The two women fell to the ground when being moved. The man then attacked one of the deputies, according to the sheriff's office, and tried to put that deputy in a chokehold.

The two other deputies fired their Tasers, but they had no effect. The three deputies wrestled the man into handcuffs and put him in custody.

The two women were also arrested after attempting to resist and run from authorities.

The deputy who was assaulted suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff's office was contacted by O'Neal's public relations team one hour before the event, who said the visit was not supposed to be public, but the information had been leaked and they expected large crowds.

Due to the late notification and because of a homecoming parade, the sheriff's office says couldn't schedule enough deputies.

More than 250 people were at the restaurant for O'Neal's visit, according to authorities.