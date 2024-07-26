Scuba diver, 70, dies attempting to explore shipwreck near Michigan's Isle Royale National Park

Funeral for fallen Melvindale officer, no decision on retrial in Samantha Woll case and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 70-year-old Wisconsin man has died while scuba diving in Lake Superior near the Isle Royale National Park.

According to the National Park Service, John Nousaine, of Superior, Wisconsin, was exploring the Emperor shipwreck, a 525-foot steel bulk freighter that sank in 1947. The area of the shipwreck is between 100 to 150 feet.

Officials say Nousaine's family has been notified.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office and medical examiner are investigating the incident.

According to NPS' website, the Emperor struck Canoe Rocks off Isle Royale on June 4, 1947, sinking in about 30 minutes. Three officers and nine crew members died in the sinking.