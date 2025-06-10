Thieves steal scrap metal intended for Michigan wrestling club's annual fundraiser

Thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal, copper wires and old AC units were intended to be broken down and sold to support the Pinckney Wrestling Booster Club in Pinckney, Michigan. However, much of that is now gone.

The coaches' family is storing what the thieves left behind—just one trailer of miscellaneous scrap.

"Someone stole from the kids," said Stephanie Lamb, vice president of the wrestling club.

The boosters' annual fundraiser typically raises over $10,000 from metal, wire, and old appliances brought by local businesses and Pinckney residents. The team's wrestlers are involved in the fundraiser every step of the way, gathering, hauling, and helping to organize what they get.

"They'll get something and they'll look at it (and) say, 'Oh, I bet this is worth a singlet. You know, so they know it's applicable," Lamb said.

That funding pays for much more than just uniforms. It's used for wrestling camps, new mats and even scholarships.

"That's what we're here for is to raise the funds to give our kids more opportunity," said Lamb.

Lamb said the thieves took more than materials.

"It wasn't metal. It was hope, it was the community that they took away that feeling of security and community from us," she said.

Hamburg Township police confirmed detectives are investigating the theft. Chief Richard Duffany said they are looking at a couple of leads but couldn't comment further.

In the meantime, Lamb says the loss of funds means fewer kids can go to camp and work on new wrestling skills. But Pinckney Wrestling said it plans to hold the fundraiser next year and hopes for a better outcome.

"The more support the better, so if we can't recover this year, we're on to the next best thing, and that's going to be next year," she said.