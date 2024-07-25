Scammers targeting runners ahead of Detroit Free Press Marathon

(CBS DETROIT) - In a few months, downtown Detroit will see runners from all over for the Free Press Marathon. As thousands are expected, there's already a race to scam.

"I was kind of suspect at first because they said, how many tickets were you looking to buy? I'm looking for one, and why are they saying ticket instead of bib," Ronald Ilagan told CBS News Detroit

Held the third weekend in October, the marathon will welcome thousands. The 47th year of the event marks historic as it's already sold out. Over 26,000 runners are expected.

"We've got over 30 countries represented coming to Detroit in October. In terms of furthest away, we have Japan, Australia," said Aaron Velthoven, vice president & race director.

Just like concerts or sporting events, there are scammers. In his quest for registration, runners like Ilagan have been contacted by multiple scammers.

Some interactions even got to the point where he almost sent the fee.

"When I looked at their Zelle name it didn't match the name I was messaging," Ilagan said.

Ilagan said after asking for further verification, the scammer stopped responding to his messages.

As hotels and race registrations quickly fill up, participants are advised to practice discernment when purchasing transfers on social media.

"Make sure that all communications regarding the registrations are coming from the website and you see screenshots of that," Velthoven said.

Dubbed the only race that crosses an international border twice, crowds will be in effect. Organizers say many downtown hotels are already sold out for the pending weekend.

As attendees search Facebook groups for transfer registrations, they should look for red flags on the seller's profile.

"[If] their profile pic and cover photo are uploaded within a day or two, they are like new members to the Facebook group," Ilagan said are red flags.

Ilagan eventually found a legitimate seller who was willing to send proof of their name and other identifiable information. He warns others to make sure things aren't photoshopped.

When recalling one scammer's messaging, he said, "The text didn't line up. It was slanted in a way, and that was very suspect."

According to Ilagan, don't let your excitement overpower your judgment. If something feels off, cancel the transaction.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon will run Oct. 18-20